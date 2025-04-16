At the Library of Mistakes next week

John Kay will describe how the pursuit of ‘shareholder value’ destroyed some of the leading companies of the twentieth century in The Corporation in the 21st Century – 24 April, 6.30 pm, at the Library of Mistakes.



The event will take place at 6.30pm UK time on 24 April at the Library of Mistakes, 33A Melville Street Lane, EH3 7QB. Drinks, kindly provided by Kennox Asset Management, will be served from 6.00pm and after the event. John’s book will also be for sale on the night.

In person tickets are limited and are allocated on a first come, first served basis and are available here.

We will also broadcast the event. If you’re planning to attend online simply go to the usual Library YouTube site: https://www.youtube.com/c/LibraryofMistakes/live at 6.30pm UK time on the day.

There is a voluntary £5 per ticket for those who feel they can afford this, while free tickets are available for those who would be otherwise unable to come.

We also have an option where you can give a donation of your choice for an individual ticket.

Tesco Golden Grant for Edinburgh school

An Edinburgh school has been selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

On Saturday 15 March, Tesco customers at the Edinburgh Nicholson Street Express store were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

St Thomas of Aquin’s High School was one of three local groups that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Philippa Hastings, a member of staff at St Thomas of Aquin’s High School, said: “This funding will be used to support the families of the St Thomas of Aquin’s school students in accessing extra-curricular and excursion opportunities at a time when many families are struggling with the cost of living.

“We are trying to develop educational and engaging opportunities for young people to learn outside of the classroom and are thrilled to be able to support families financially thanks to this grant.”

Learn about Budget Bites with Edinburgh Community Food

Inner Forth Landscape bike bus

This is an actual bus that you can take your bike on – not a bike bus like the ones which help children use active travel to get to school. There is a pick up point at the Marina Car Park at Port Edgar for this circular bus service which ventures forth into Fife all day from 9.25. For modified bikes it is best to email to check for space info@pvttransfer.com

The bus runs on Sundays only until 26 October.

James Stead, Project Manager for Climate FORTH said: “Climate FORTH’S Inner Forth Bike Bus is one of our innovative activities that can test and showcase novel ways of public transport in the region, that support active travel, sustainable modes of transport and accessibility to local heritage. We can’t wait for you all to try out the Bike Bus this season after key changes were made from last year, following feedback.

“Whether you are out for a cycle or a walk in the Inner Forth, we encourage you to give the Bike Bus a spin for free on Sundays and explore more of the hidden gems near you this spring and summer.”

David Lynch season at The Cameo

There is a year-long season of films by the late David Lynch to enjoy at The Cameo – and they are enticing patrons with a coffee and “A damn fine cherry pie” for £6.50 all day every day.

Later today Blue Velvet will be shown – ticket details here.

College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) is drawn into a mystery when he discovers a severed ear in an abandoned field.

Beaumont teams up with detective’s daughter Sandy Williams (Laura Dern) to solve the case. They believe beautiful lounge singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini) may be connected – but soon, Beaumont finds himself drawn into her dark, twisted world, where he encounters the sexually depraved psychopath Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper).

🥧 Now at The Cameo – £6.50 all day every day for a cup of coffee and a slice of damn fine cherry pie!



Pop in for a slice before catching the next film in our David Lynch Dream Theatre season. All shows on sale now! 🎫 https://t.co/oaEj0wC6uJ pic.twitter.com/AuWKpXJTeW — The Cameo, Edinburgh (@CameoCinema) April 15, 2025

