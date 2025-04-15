The Inner Forth Bike Bus is back and will run from next Sunday – every Sunday until 26 October.

The circular route has a pick up and drop off point at the Marina Car Park at Port Edgar from just after 9am in the morning until late afternoon.

The free service runs between Alloa and the Forth Bridges allowing cyclists to cycle in a new area. The sustainable transport is provided by a bus with a trailer and cyclists can hop on and off.

The bus will continue to be operated by PVT Transfer, on behalf of the Climate FORTH project, who will deliver a revised timetable.

Tom Buchanan, PVT Transfer said: “PVT Transport are delighted to partner with the Climate FORTH project to offer free transport to all cyclists and walkers with the Inner Forth Bike Bus. We are excited to welcome passengers on board again in 2025, from April to October, and to facilitate exploration of the Inner Forth area in a more climate-responsible way.”

Climate FORTH listened to feedback submitted from passengers last year and have reduced the number of stops the bus will make, to speed up the journey times on board. Organisers hope that the amended route, along with several new stop locations including Port Edgar Marina, will make the experience more convenient and enjoyable. Other drop-off and pick-up points include The Kelpies Hub, Alloa Train Station and Bo’ness Bus Station.

With space for regular bikes, trikes, and other non-standard cycles, the Bike Bus can accommodate up to twelve cycles, depending on size and type. With many of the stops positioned within close proximity to the ‘Round the Inner Forth’ cycle route, too, there is a multitude of route options and paths for cyclists and walkers using the service.

The concept of the Inner Forth Bike Bus was developed to encourage local people – and visitors to the area – to make greener decisions when out exploring, rather than automatically using a car. Stops have been selected to be within walking distance of villages, towns and – where possible – close to existing public transport links. Those from Glasgow and Edinburgh can also enjoy with convenient links leading to stops at either side of the circular route.

The service will enable passengers with different fitness abilities to join up their journeys and explore many of the lesser-known built and natural heritage sites along the bus route, without having to walk or cycle lengthy distances to return to their starting point.

James Stead, Project Manager for Climate FORTH said: “Climate FORTH’S Inner Forth Bike Bus is one of our innovative activities that can test and showcase novel ways of public transport in the region, that support active travel, sustainable modes of transport and accessibility to local heritage. We can’t wait for you all to try out the Bike Bus this season after key changes were made from last year, following feedback.

“Whether you are out for a cycle or a walk in the Inner Forth, we encourage you to give the Bike Bus a spin for free on Sundays and explore more of the hidden gems near you this spring and summer.”

Although booking is not essential, it is recommended to ensure a place on board, especially if you are travelling with a modified cycle or as part of a group. Bookings can be made by emailing PVT Transfer, ideally 48 hours prior to travel, on: info@pvttransfer.com with your details, number of passengers, bikes and pick-up and drop-off points.

As well as funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Inner Forth Bike Bus has been supported by funding from The Crown Estate, via Fife Council.

