Emergency services are at the scene of a potentially suspicious item in Portobello.

Police officers were caled to the junction of Kings Road and Kings Place shortly before 10am,

The scene has been cordoned off to facilitate the investigation.

Officers are advising local residents to remain inside and others to avoid te area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at Portobello beach opposite the junction of Kings Road and Kings Place, Portobello, following the discovery of a potentially suspicious item around 9.50am on Tuesday 15 April 2025.

“A cordon has been put in place.

“Local residents are advised to remain in their homes and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

