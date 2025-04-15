Fort Kinnaird has confirmed its opening hours for the Easter bank holiday next weekend and invites families to enjoy a packed programme of fun, food and entertainment.

Whether shoppers are looking to stock up on Easter crafting supplies, treat the kids to a special meal out, or sample some limited-edition Easter sweet treats, there is something for everyone looking to make the most of the long weekend.

The centre’s opening hours over the Easter weekend will be:

Good Friday (Friday 18 th April): 9am – 9pm

April): 9am – 9pm Easter Saturday (Saturday 19 th April): 9am – 6pm

April): 9am – 6pm Easter Sunday (Sunday 20 th April): 9am – 6pm

April): 9am – 6pm Easter Monday (Monday 21st April): 9am – 9pm

Opening times at individual retailers may vary, so visitors are encouraged to check with specific venues ahead of their trip.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We know the Easter break is a cherished time for families to relax, reconnect and make lasting memories. That’s why we’re delighted to be hosting a wide range of exciting Easter activities and deals all in one destination, from offers on Easter crafts to discounts at some of our most popular restaurants.”

Easter fun to make the most of at Fort Kinnaird includes:

Easter crafting essentials from Hobbycraft : Up your Easter craft game this year by making the most of a 50% discount on some supplies. From paint your own ceramics sets to paint by numbers, there’s something to keep all the little ones entertained on a rainy day.

Up your Easter craft game this year by making the most of a 50% discount on some supplies. From paint your own ceramics sets to paint by numbers, there’s something to keep all the little ones entertained on a rainy day. Indulge in some Easter goodies at Frankie & Benny’s : Nothing says Easter like Cadbury Crème Eggs and Frankie & Benny’s have combined these with their cookie dough dessert for the ultimate sweet treat this Easter.

Nothing says Easter like Cadbury Crème Eggs and Frankie & Benny’s have combined these with their cookie dough dessert for the ultimate sweet treat this Easter. Free workshops at Pets at Home : The popular My Pet Pals workshops will be returning to Pets at Home this Easter, where children can get involved in some free crafts while learning about pet welfare and how to look after animals – educational and fun!

The popular My Pet Pals workshops will be returning to Pets at Home this Easter, where children can get involved in some free crafts while learning about pet welfare and how to look after animals – educational and fun! Kids eat free at Pizza Express: When you’re not snacking on chocolate eggs this Easter, treat your family to a meal at Pizza Express, where kids get a free Piccolo meal with every adult main. This includes Dough Balls, pizza, pasta, or salad, a dessert, and a Bambinoccino.

