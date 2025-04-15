An Edinburgh school has been selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

On Saturday 15 March, Tesco customers at the Edinburgh Nicholson Street Express store were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

St Thomas of Aquin’s High School was one of three local groups that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Philippa Hastings, a member of staff at St Thomas of Aquin’s High School, said: “This funding will be used to support the families of the St Thomas of Aquin’s school students in accessing extra-curricular and excursion opportunities at a time when many families are struggling with the cost of living.

“We are trying to develop educational and engaging opportunities for young people to learn outside of the classroom and are thrilled to be able to support families financially thanks to this grant.”

More than 100 Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.

Like this: Like Loading...