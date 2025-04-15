Emergency services including police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team rushed to Portobello beach shortly before 10am this morning following reports of a suspicious item.

A cordon was put in place near the junction of King’s Road and King’s Place.

At that time officers advised local residents to remain in their homes and the public were advised to avoid the area.

The item was subsequently found to be an unexploded wartime munition.

A controlled explosion was carried out and officers said that there was no threat to the wider public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50am on Tuesday 15 April 2025 officers were made aware of a potentially suspicious item on Portobello beach.

“EOD was contacted and a cordon was put in place near the junction of Kings Road and Kings Place.

“The item was found to be an unexploded wartime munition, and a controlled explosion took place, after which the cordon was lifted.

“There is no threat to the wider public.”

