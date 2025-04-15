Hibs defender Lewis Miller has been named in this week’s SPFL Team of the week, chosen by BBC Scotland’s Craig Fowler.

Miller was outstanding in Hibs 4-0 home win against Dundee on Sunday, setting up the second goal with a cutback for Kieron Bowie.

Former Hibs player Sam Stanton also made the team and was named this week’s Star Man. Stanton scored twice in Arbroath’s 4-0 victory over Stenhousemuir to seal the William Hill League 1 title and a return to the William Hill Championship at the first time of asking.

Also in the squad is Edinburgh City’s Innes Lawson who helped the Meadowbank side all but secure their place in the William Hill League 2 play-offs with a 2-0 home win over Elgin City.

The full team is Nicky Hogarth (Falkirk), Lewis Miller (Hibs), Tam O’Ware, Scott Constable (Stirling Albion), Magnus Mackenzie (Alloa Athletic), Dylan Lobban (Cove Rangers), Reo Hatate (Celtic), Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren), Sam Stanton (Arbroath), Innes Lawson (Edinburgh City), Nikolay Todorov (Hamilton Accies)

