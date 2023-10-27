Gleneagles Townhouse restaurant The Spence has partnered with independent sandwich shop and Edinburgh favourite, Alby’s Sandwich Shop, to create the ultimate festive breakfast sandwich, which will be served from 1 November 2023.

Head chef Jonny Wright loves Alby’s and wanted to introduce some to the upmarket Spence. This variation will be a Christmas cracker with porchetta filled with pork, sage and cranberry stuffing, The Spence brown sauce, matchstick crisps, celeriac and apple remoulade and rocket. It will be served on Alby’s signature focaccia which will be baked in house by the Spence team.

Head chef of The Gleneagles Townhouse, Jonny Wright, said, “The festive period is a time of renewing friendships and gathering for great food and drink, just what we’re all about here at The Spence. Since moving home to Scotland, Alby’s has been a must visit for my family and friends, so we’re delighted to have worked together to create a collaborative sandwich with our neighbours in town.”

Co-founders of Alby’s, Natasha Ferguson & Matt Belcher said, “We’re super excited to collaborate with such an iconic Scottish company and we had a lot of fun creating this festive breakfast sanger with Jonny. As a family business ourselves we were thrilled to include his wife’s delicious brown sauce recipe and great to see the final result served in a space as stunning as The Spence.”

Reservations for The Spence can now be made here, with The Spence X Alby’s breakfast sarnie available from 1 November – 30 December, Monday – Sunday, £12, with 50p from each sandwich donated to Social Bite.

Timings:

Monday – Friday: 7am – 10.30am

Saturday – Sunday: 8am – 10.30am

albysleith.co.uk

