Cyclists can now book their bike on board a ScotRail train using the train operator’s mobile app which has a new update.

As part of The Scottish Government’s 2023 UCI Legacy Cycling Investment Programme, ScotRail has introduced the ability to make cycle reservations directly through the ScotRail app, making it more convenient than ever for cyclists to plan their adventures along Scotland’s Railway.

Previously, the option to reserve a space for bicycles on ScotRail trains was only available through the ScotRail website. Now, thanks to the update, cyclists can seamlessly make reservations via the ScotRail app, streamlining the process and enhancing the customer experience for cyclists across Scotland.

The £2million 2023 UCI Legacy Cycling Investment Programme was unveiled ahead of the championships this summer, with the aim of creating a sustainable legacy for cycling and to facilitate its growth across the country.

ScotRail’s introduction of cycle reservations through its app is a step towards realising this vision.

Other investments made through the legacy fund include new, eye-catching green signage, being installed throughout ScotRail’s fleet of trains, to guide cyclists to designated areas of the train where they can safely board and secure their bicycles. Similar bright blue signage is also being implemented to highlight accessible carriages, ensuring inclusivity for all users.

The legacy fund will also fund the creation of a Cycle Hub at both Inverness and Fort William stations, and the Cycle Hub at Glasgow Queen Street will undergo redevelopment work to increase the number of bike spaces available.

David Lister, ScotRail Safety, Engineering, and Sustainability Director, said: “ScotRail is committed to promoting active and sustainable travel options, whilst delivering the best possible service we can for customers.

“The introduction of cycle reservations through our app will benefit the whole cycling community, making it easier for customers to navigate and secure their cycle reservations with just a few taps.

“With this new feature, we’re pedalling in the right direction toward a greener, more cyclist-friendly Scotland.”

UCI Mens Elite Road Race August 2023 Edinburgh PHOTO © 2023 Martin McAdam

Scotrail train in Waverley Station

