Stacey Dooley MBE, one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, is touring the UK this year, following sold out shows in 2020. ‘In Conversation with Stacey Dooley’ will be at Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall on 22 June.

Ms Dooley said: “I’m delighted to be going back out on the road! So much has happened since my last tour- professionally and personally. I honestly can’t wait to see you all in person. What a treat! These brand-new live shows have completely fresh content, never seen before. I’ll be sharing behind the scenes stories and clips from some of my more recent documentaries, as well as exploring Britain’s mental health crisis based on the findings of my latest book, Are You Really OK? Come along solo, or with your pals…everyone is so so welcome… we can have a proper chat about getting into TV and journalism, the book, and the new films. Really looking forward to it. All the love gang, see you there!”

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing Winner 2018’ will focus the live show on her latest book released last year, ‘Are You Really OK? Understanding Britain’s Mental Health Emergency’, which explores the mental health crisis in Britain and its impact on young people, inspired by Stacey’s two BBC documentaries on mental health.

In the live show Stacey will also open up the conversation about mental health in young people and challenge the stigma and stereotypes around it. Having worked in collaboration with mental health experts and charities, she will responsibly share stories of young people in the UK directly affected by mental health issues. The show will shine a light on life on the mental health frontline and give a voice to young people who are living with mental health conditions across the spectrum.

Stacey will also touch on related, broader topics which she has tackled in her documentaries – poverty, addiction, identity, the pressures of social media – and look back on the stand-out moments and interactions from her wide-reaching career. Join her for what promises to be a thought-provoking, inspiring, and informative evening. Audiences will also get a chance to ask Stacey the questions, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Tickets here

