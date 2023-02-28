Stacey Dooley MBE, one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, is touring the UK this year, following sold out shows in 2020. ‘In Conversation with Stacey Dooley’ will be at Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall on 22 June.
Ms Dooley said: “I’m delighted to be going back out on the road! So much has happened since my last tour- professionally and personally. I honestly can’t wait to see you all in person. What a treat! These brand-new live shows have completely fresh content, never seen before. I’ll be sharing behind the scenes stories and clips from some of my more recent documentaries, as well as exploring Britain’s mental health crisis based on the findings of my latest book, Are You Really OK? Come along solo, or with your pals…everyone is so so welcome… we can have a proper chat about getting into TV and journalism, the book, and the new films. Really looking forward to it. All the love gang, see you there!”
The ‘Strictly Come Dancing Winner 2018’ will focus the live show on her latest book released last year, ‘Are You Really OK? Understanding Britain’s Mental Health Emergency’, which explores the mental health crisis in Britain and its impact on young people, inspired by Stacey’s two BBC documentaries on mental health.
In the live show Stacey will also open up the conversation about mental health in young people and challenge the stigma and stereotypes around it. Having worked in collaboration with mental health experts and charities, she will responsibly share stories of young people in the UK directly affected by mental health issues. The show will shine a light on life on the mental health frontline and give a voice to young people who are living with mental health conditions across the spectrum.
Stacey will also touch on related, broader topics which she has tackled in her documentaries – poverty, addiction, identity, the pressures of social media – and look back on the stand-out moments and interactions from her wide-reaching career. Join her for what promises to be a thought-provoking, inspiring, and informative evening. Audiences will also get a chance to ask Stacey the questions, this is an opportunity not to be missed.
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Murrayfield hustings
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election will be held on 9 March, and on Tuesday night there was a second hustings event when locals got the opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates. The hustings was held at Murrayfield Parish Church Hall with an audience of around 50 people. All candidates, except the SNP candidate Donald…
SNP leadership – Ash Regan backs a Scottish currency
Ash Regan MSP one of three SNP leadership candidates, today announced that if she becomes SNP leader she will back the party moving to a Scottish currency as fast as is practicable on independence. She announced that she does not support setting tests before a currency is introduced and, if she becomes First Minister, commits…
Fishery bosses re-open after winter shutdown
It’s a big week for fishermen in the Lothians. Linlithgow Loch re-opens on Wednesday, March 1 for the season and several others are set to follow soon. Morton Fishings, now under new management, re-opens after three years on Friday and boss Sandy Mabon has made a number of radical changes and given the fishery a…
Out of town property – Kelvin Apartments offer sterling choice
LUXURY TWO BEDROOM KELVIN APARTMENTS NOW RELEASED FOR SALE AT ALLANWATER HOMES’ STIRLING CITY DEVELOPMENT Allanwater Homes have just released luxury two bedroom Kelvin apartments at Stirling City, a new apartment type, priced from £164,995. Available to reserve now, with completion later this year, prospective buyers are urged to choose the plot which best suits…
Forsyth stands down as Fillingham joins coaching team
Scotland’s men’s hockey squad is looking for a new head coach after confirmation that Derek Forsyth was standing down after over 11 years in charge. Forsyth guided the team back to the top tier of European hockey and the team also qualified for the World League semi-finals in London. He also steered them to their highest ever world…
Five things you need to know today
The Big Bethany Sleep Out The annual Sleep Out is taking place this month on 24 March, when people who have beds of their own take to the streets and sleep out to bring awareness and also raise funds for people who are homeless. This takes place at the City Chambers and has raised £400,000…