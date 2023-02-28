LUXURY TWO BEDROOM KELVIN APARTMENTS NOW RELEASED FOR SALE AT ALLANWATER HOMES’ STIRLING CITY DEVELOPMENT
Allanwater Homes have just released luxury two bedroom Kelvin apartments at Stirling City, a new apartment type, priced from £164,995.
Available to reserve now, with completion later this year, prospective buyers are urged to choose the plot which best suits them.
A bright and spacious modern apartment with an open plan living room and kitchen/dining area and dual aspect windows, the Kelvin will be a popular choice. The principal bedroom includes an en-suite shower room with thermostatic shower. This principal bedroom and bedroom two have fitted wardrobes. There is a family bathroom and a large storage cupboard in the hallway, a highly practical feature which is seldom found in a modern apartment.
Modern and energy efficient, the Kelvin has an “as included” specification which is second to none, with a Zanussi single oven and glass splashback in the luxury Roundel kitchen, together with an induction hob and chimney hood.
Bathrooms are by leading manufacturer, Twyfords, with a Bristan thermostatic shower and Mira shower tray.
Stirling City also has Dee one bedroom apartments priced at £137,995, and Esk two bedroom designs at £157,995.
Constructed with the very latest energy efficient materials, all of these contemporary apartments offer lower running costs to the customer, a fact that will please many prospective buyers looking to keep a firm handle on the cost of living. Occupants can also rest assured that they are living in a property with a lower carbon footprint.
Those looking to move up or upscale, may be enticed by the contemporary Kintail, a three bedroom attached villa, which is also available at Allanwater Stirling City, priced at £209,995. Complete with solar panels as standard, the Kintail offers a separate kitchen with French Doors leading to the garden, a stylish lounge, downstairs, wc and three good sized bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes. It also has excellent storage throughout.
“We are delighted to now be offering our well specified Kelvin two bedroom apartments here at Stirling City. This is an exciting new apartment type which is suitable for singletons, couples, young professionals, and so on,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes.
“They demonstrate a very good use of space, a fantastic specification, and are situated on an attractive development with convenient local transport links.”
Lynn finished by saying: “The Kintail would suit a couple, a young family, or a re-sizer.”
Allanwater Stirling City is only seven minutes from the centre of Stirling. With its connectivity, with many cycle routes nearby, the development includes a bike store.
For further details on these properties at Allanwater Stirling City, call 03301 247 695. The Marketing Suite is open 11am to 5.30pm Thursday to Monday.
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Murrayfield hustings
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election will be held on 9 March, and on Tuesday night there was a second hustings event when locals got the opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates. The hustings was held at Murrayfield Parish Church Hall with an audience of around 50 people. All candidates, except the SNP candidate Donald…
Continue Reading Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Murrayfield hustings
SNP leadership – Ash Regan backs a Scottish currency
Ash Regan MSP one of three SNP leadership candidates, today announced that if she becomes SNP leader she will back the party moving to a Scottish currency as fast as is practicable on independence. She announced that she does not support setting tests before a currency is introduced and, if she becomes First Minister, commits…
Continue Reading SNP leadership – Ash Regan backs a Scottish currency
Fishery bosses re-open after winter shutdown
It’s a big week for fishermen in the Lothians. Linlithgow Loch re-opens on Wednesday, March 1 for the season and several others are set to follow soon. Morton Fishings, now under new management, re-opens after three years on Friday and boss Sandy Mabon has made a number of radical changes and given the fishery a…
Continue Reading Fishery bosses re-open after winter shutdown
Stacey Dooley in Conversation at Queen’s Hall
Stacey Dooley MBE, one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, is touring the UK this year, following sold out shows in 2020. ‘In Conversation with Stacey Dooley’ will be at Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall on 22 June. Ms Dooley said: “I’m delighted to be going back out on the road! So much has happened since my…
Continue Reading Stacey Dooley in Conversation at Queen’s Hall
Forsyth stands down as Fillingham joins coaching team
Scotland’s men’s hockey squad is looking for a new head coach after confirmation that Derek Forsyth was standing down after over 11 years in charge. Forsyth guided the team back to the top tier of European hockey and the team also qualified for the World League semi-finals in London. He also steered them to their highest ever world…
Continue Reading Forsyth stands down as Fillingham joins coaching team
Five things you need to know today
The Big Bethany Sleep Out The annual Sleep Out is taking place this month on 24 March, when people who have beds of their own take to the streets and sleep out to bring awareness and also raise funds for people who are homeless. This takes place at the City Chambers and has raised £400,000…