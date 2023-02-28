LUXURY TWO BEDROOM KELVIN APARTMENTS NOW RELEASED FOR SALE AT ALLANWATER HOMES’ STIRLING CITY DEVELOPMENT

Allanwater Homes have just released luxury two bedroom Kelvin apartments at Stirling City, a new apartment type, priced from £164,995.

Available to reserve now, with completion later this year, prospective buyers are urged to choose the plot which best suits them.

A bright and spacious modern apartment with an open plan living room and kitchen/dining area and dual aspect windows, the Kelvin will be a popular choice. The principal bedroom includes an en-suite shower room with thermostatic shower. This principal bedroom and bedroom two have fitted wardrobes. There is a family bathroom and a large storage cupboard in the hallway, a highly practical feature which is seldom found in a modern apartment.

Modern and energy efficient, the Kelvin has an “as included” specification which is second to none, with a Zanussi single oven and glass splashback in the luxury Roundel kitchen, together with an induction hob and chimney hood.

Bathrooms are by leading manufacturer, Twyfords, with a Bristan thermostatic shower and Mira shower tray.

Stirling City also has Dee one bedroom apartments priced at £137,995, and Esk two bedroom designs at £157,995.

Constructed with the very latest energy efficient materials, all of these contemporary apartments offer lower running costs to the customer, a fact that will please many prospective buyers looking to keep a firm handle on the cost of living. Occupants can also rest assured that they are living in a property with a lower carbon footprint.

Those looking to move up or upscale, may be enticed by the contemporary Kintail, a three bedroom attached villa, which is also available at Allanwater Stirling City, priced at £209,995. Complete with solar panels as standard, the Kintail offers a separate kitchen with French Doors leading to the garden, a stylish lounge, downstairs, wc and three good sized bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes. It also has excellent storage throughout.

“We are delighted to now be offering our well specified Kelvin two bedroom apartments here at Stirling City. This is an exciting new apartment type which is suitable for singletons, couples, young professionals, and so on,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes.

“They demonstrate a very good use of space, a fantastic specification, and are situated on an attractive development with convenient local transport links.”

Lynn finished by saying: “The Kintail would suit a couple, a young family, or a re-sizer.”

Allanwater Stirling City is only seven minutes from the centre of Stirling. With its connectivity, with many cycle routes nearby, the development includes a bike store.

For further details on these properties at Allanwater Stirling City, call 03301 247 695. The Marketing Suite is open 11am to 5.30pm Thursday to Monday.

