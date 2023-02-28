Scotland’s men’s hockey squad is looking for a new head coach after confirmation that Derek Forsyth was standing down after over 11 years in charge.



Forsyth guided the team back to the top tier of European hockey and the team also qualified for the World League semi-finals in London. He also steered them to their highest ever world ranking in 2019, rising from 28 to 19.



Scotland men also achieved their highest finish at a Commonwealth Games in Australia’a Gold Coast in 2018 by coming sixth and the side – nicknamed the Blue Sticks – won silver in 2021 at Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Poland, the second tier of European hockey.

Forsyth (pictured with Edinburgh-based goalkeeper David Forrester on his 50th cap), who also coaches Premiership women’s side, Clydesdale Western, said: “I firmly believe the current squad of talented players will bring Scotland more success in the future, supported by the emerging talent from our under-21 squad.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Fillingham is the new assistant coach to Scotland’s women’s team, taking over from Dundonian Vikki Bunce, a former Scotland international, who has retired from the role.

The English-born coach has coached the Scotland Emerging Girls squad since 2-18 and leads on Scottish Hockey’s Brave Academy. She was also assistant for the Scotland under-21 women.

It is a huge year for the women, coached by Edinburgh-based, Chris Duncan. They are building towards the Euro Hockey Championships in Germany from August 18 to 27 and are in Pool B against Belgium, Italy, The Netherlands and Spain, a tough group.

Like this: Like Loading...