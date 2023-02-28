The Big Bethany Sleep Out

The annual Sleep Out is taking place this month on 24 March, when people who have beds of their own take to the streets and sleep out to bring awareness and also raise funds for people who are homeless.

This takes place at the City Chambers and has raised £400,000 so far. This is the 40th anniversary of Bethany Christian Trust and the aim this year is to raise £40,000 at the one night event.

Bethany Christian Trust’s Director of Homelessness Prevention, Paul Stevenson said: “The Big Bethany Sleepout is at four sites this year; one can even be in your own garden. We’re raising vital funds to support people at their point of crisis and prevent people from becoming homeless. Thank you to everyone who’s already signed up to give up their bed for the night to sleep out. Perhaps you could choose to give up your bed for the night too and raise funds to support someone in crisis?”

To sign up for the Big Bethany Sleep Out, visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/TheBigBethanySleepOut2023

BFBS now on DAB

BFBS Scotland is now available on DAB in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Glencorse, adding to the existing FM services across the regions.

BFBS Scotland presenters Jim Gellatly and Mark McKenzie host the live breakfast and afternoon shows weekdays from 6.30-10am and 1-4pm, bringing listeners local news, chat, music, and the latest global military stories in hourly news bulletins.

The DAB service also broadcasts BFBS’s worldwide network programmes, connecting audiences in Scotland with news and stories from the forces community across the UK and overseas.

Simon Monk, Deputy Director Radio & Live Events, said: “The expansion of our services in Scotland gives our listeners the chance to stay connected with the forces world when they’re moving around the country, giving audiences more flexibility in ways to listen to our music, features and defence news, whether they’re out and about, at work, or at home.”

BFBS Scotland is also available online, on the BFBS Radio app for iPhone and Android, and on smart speakers. Connect @BFBSScotland,scotland@bfbs.com or on 0131 310 2898.

FM frequencies: Edinburgh, 98.5, Fort George and Inverness 87.7, and Glencorse 94.0

The Cycling Gardeners of Edinburgh

It is a real thing. There are people out there who want to come and do your garden for you – and they will arrive on bikes.

The cycling gardeners are just about to launch into the 2023 gardening season, loaded with a new range of electric equipment to accompany the electric cargo bikes that the gardeners currently operate on.

Callum Ross, Company director: “We looked at what was going on around us and how industries are changing, and how we could face the logistical challenges of working as gardeners in the city and the solution was obvious! Ditch the van and get on a bike. We have not looked back since.”We love city centre gardens including tenement back greens. Traffic and parking don’t get in our way and our new electric kit means it’s light and easy to carry through houses and stairwells. All of our staff are experienced, horticulturists. We have a great mix of backgrounds and skills with the knowledge and experience for any garden situation.”

Read more here

Western Australia needs you

There is a skills session staged later this afternoon by the Western Australia Government who are trying to fill 31,000 vacancies. A spokesperson said: “From an abundance of jobs, stunning weather and thriving economy, Western Australia is an incredible place to call home. That’s why the WA government are leading a delegation to the UK next week aimed at “stealing” 31,000 workers.

“Nurses, teachers, police, plumbers, electricians, miners…there is a huge recruitment drive on in an effort to poach much-needed British and Irish workers at a time when many are disillusioned with life in the UK.

“Join us over a complimentary pint to learn more about the amazing employment and lifestyle opportunities on offer.”

The event is at Ryrie’s Bar Haymarket from 4pm to 8.30pm today.

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our March paper has gone to press and will be sent to our subscribers today. This would be a great day to take out a subscription to make sure you do not miss the latest edition of the newspaper.

We invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription. Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year. Can you help us achieve that?

Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries. If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.

If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.

Buy a subscription here or click the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...