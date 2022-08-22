Popular fishery Allandale Tarn near West Calder has re-opened after being shut temporarily because of high temperatures and owner Iona Allan reminds customers of the current fishing times.

They are Saturday 9am to 9pm, Sunday 9am to 9pm, Monday 9am to 9pm, closed Tuesday, Wednesday 9am to 9pm, Thursday 9am to 4.30pm and Friday 9am to 4.30pm.

She continues to monitor the situation and for bookings or information anglers are requested to ring 01506 873073.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s ladies carp team (pictured) have been on a 48-hour training session at their new home base at Wyreside Lakes near Lancaster where team captain, Joanne Barlow, and the squad were coached by The Viking, real name Callum.

Joanne said: “It was a great weekend on the bank and a big shout out to Wyreside Lakes for hosting us. Callum worked with each of us on the skills of feature finding, markering and feeling the drop followed by a few casting tips.

“The team worked hard and learned so much and we also worked on rigs and bait presentation during the session.”

They caught a few fish and were able to celebrate the birthday of squad member Catherine Robertson, the team’s vice-captain, and Joanne said: “Our team is growing and if you are interested in finding our more please get in touch via our Facebook page called Carp Team Scotland Ladies.”

