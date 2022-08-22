Tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 2023 Show, Stories, are officially on sale today, with the first 50,000 tickets available at 2022 prices.

With just eight performances left in the 2022 run of Voices – the first Show from new Creative Director Michael Braithwaite under the Tattoo’s bold new brand proposition, Performance in a New Light – the team is getting set to lead audiences into the next phase with Stories. The 2023 Show will transport audiences with tales of music, dance, and culture with performers and musicians from around the globe.

The Top Secret Drum Corps – the stars of this year’s Tattoo PHOTO © The Edinburgh Reporter

Stories will run from 4-26 August 2023, featuring the military at the heart of the showcase with the Royal Air Force confirmed as the lead service. Audiences can expect the magnificent sounds of the Massed Pipes and Drums filling up the Esplanade alongside performances from the incredibly talented Tattoo Pipes and Drums and Tattoo Dancers. International acts will also join the 2023 line up bringing new cultures and vibrancy to this sought after spectacle. Further details about Stories will be announced in the coming months.

Jason Barrett, Chief Operating Officer of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said:“The highly anticipated return of the Tattoo this year has been an absolute triumph. Seeing the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade come alive once again with the sounds and colour of the talented Tattoo cast performing on the Esplanade each night is truly unforgettable. It’s so good to be back!

“We can’t wait to do it all again next year so for the first time ever we have tickets on sale for 2023 during our August run. It’s a unique opportunity to make sure you don’t miss out by purchasing tickets now. Also, you can take advantage of getting your 2023 ticket at 2022 prices for the first 50,000 tickets. Stories is set to be another awe-inspiring and immersive production that is not to be missed.”

Voices will run until 27 August 2022. Tickets are on sale now for both the 2022 and 2023 performances and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone on 0131 225 1188.

All the stars of this year’s Tattoo line up to take a final bow PHOTO © The Edinburgh Reporter

