Lieutenant General (Retired) Giles Hill, CB, CBE, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Giles replaces Robin Brims as Chair of the Military Committee and brings with him over 35 years of leadership and operational experience in the British Army.

He retired in December 2021, when his last appointment was Deputy NATO Coalition Commander in Afghanistan. Prior to that he was Assistant Chief of Defence Staff in the Ministry of Defence, and has led organisations – both national and international – in every military operation the UK has participated in since 1990.

In 2014, Giles was awarded a CBE and was made a Companion of the Order of Bath (CB) in 2020. He has also been awarded the United States Legion of Merit for his operational leadership.

He joins the Tattoo as it prepares to return this summer with its ‘Voices’ Show, which will represent the collective power and connection of voice through a spectacular combination of music, dance and military precision from some of the world’s leading armed forces and cultural performers.

Giles said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Tattoo team at such an exciting juncture in its long and proud history. I very much look forward to working with the Board and the great team to build on this legacy.

“I am also pleased to be able to work with a team that supports our Military Charities and other great charitable causes.”

Buster Howes, Chief Executive at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “As we embark on a new era for the Tattoo, our military roots will always remain.

“Giles has a wealth of very recent international military experience and an extensive network, which will be invaluable to the Board and Senior Management Team as we seek to evolve the Show creatively, commercially, and as a charity.

“I look forward to working closely with Giles, and the rest of the Board, to continue our connection with audiences, performers, military and stakeholders across the globe.”

https://www.edintattoo.co.uk/

