Major General Buster Howes is to step down from his role as Chief Executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this month.

A Board Member since 2015, Howes took over the charitable organisation in 2020, steering the Tattoo through Covid and the consequent cancellations and leading the completion of two shows – Voices in 2022 and Stories in 2023, both achieving near sell out runs.

Bill Morris, Chair of the Tattoo Board said: “Buster led the Tattoo brilliantly through one of the toughest periods in its history with the global pandemic forcing two years of cancellation. He and his team demonstrated resilience and fierce character to bring this iconic event back to Edinburgh`s famous Castle Esplanade, rejuvenated and stronger than ever.

“I am, with the entire Board, immensely grateful for his huge contribution over many years on the Board and as Chief Executive, and we wish him well for his next projects.”

Buster Howes said: “I was a Marine for some years and spent long periods at sea. Supply ships play ‘breakaway’ music when their task is completed. Music is surely the first language of the Tattoo, so I have reflected on what my ‘breakaway’ tune might now be: The Black Bear, with all its vivid associations of the march-off, its energy and brawling pipes; or Stevie Small’s poignant Guth a’ Phiobaire – the Lone Piper’s lament of both ‘my’ Tattoos. In the end I chose Unknown Air by the Scottish fiddler Duncan Chisholm.”

