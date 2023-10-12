WFHospo organised by SWURF is a new campaign aiming to encourage people to get out of the house and work in a hospitality venue nearby.

In turn this move will bring new business to local venues while providing remote workers with a more social environment and a way of saving on household bills.

Two women, Nikki Gibson founded SWURF, an app which connects remote workers with hospitality spaces, and Anna Lagerqvist Christopherson was the founder of Boda Bar, is now a hospitality consultant, have begun the campaign. The duo believe that it will be better for workers’ mental health during the darker winter months.

Ms Gibson said: “The pandemic impacted our lives in so many ways but nothing more so than the landscape of work. ‘Working From Home’ has fast become the ‘norm’ for millions of workers and provides wonderful freedom and flexibility, but it can also be very lonely and isolating.

“We have heavily populated cities and neighbourhoods with empty hospitality spaces, and they deserve to be enjoyed. That’s why we founded SWURF a few years ago to connect people to those places through its simple aggregation platform.

“As we approach the winter months there is a huge opportunity to realise the benefits for both venues and remote workers and that’s why we have come up with the idea of WFHospo. It is not just a campaign; it is a movement, and we want to encourage hospitality venues to get involved, as well as remote workers.”

Ms Lagerqvist Christopherson said: “WFHospo month in November is exactly what both Hospitality and Remote workers need. SWURF is encouraging people to turn their heating off and come to sit in their local venue. SWURF is the first business that I have found that really helps this big group of freelancers, remote workers and entrepreneurs sitting at home to find a nice place to work outside of home. It is such a great tool to find welcoming places.

“In 20 years in hospitality with the Boda Bars and now with The Green Room I have never seen a tougher climate for hospitality businesses. The triple effect of Brexit, Covid and Cost of Living increase is affecting us all.

“But our industry is a fighting breed that don’t like to give up, so therefore we are doing something about it, and that is why we are hoping lots of people will join WFHospo.

“This is about supporting hospitality and workers who perhaps need a more convivial place to work during November. Obviously, we hope that they will enjoy the experience so much that they will in future see the benefits of SWURF.”

Getting involved is free – both for hospitality venues and remote workers. Check out Swurf.co to find out more.

