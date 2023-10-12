Minutes after Glasgow Tigers won the Cab Direct Championship team manager Cami Brown declared: “This is for our fans.”

The Allied Vehicles Tigers lost by four points at favourites Poole Pirates on Wednesday but took the silverware on a 95-85 aggregate.

The defending league champs may have won the second leg on their home patch but they were edged aside by Tigers for whom No 1 Chris Harris was inspirational.

The 40-year-old dropped only one point and Brown said: “It was an incredible display from all the boys but Chris was exceptional.”

Brown could not explain how much the title win means for the club, the Facenna family who own the club and the fans.

And he said: “We’ve waited 12 years for this moment and, to get the result against the mighty Poole Pirates, is just out of this world. I’m so proud of every single one of the team, the backroom staff and the volunteers and this was the best performance from a Glasgow team I can remember for a very long time.”

Brown said it was a moment of history and he declared: “Every rider rode out of their skin. They stopped Poole all night and didn’t give them a sniff of clawing back the deficit we opened up at Ashfield.

“It’s a very special feeling and to win the title at Poole is also an incredible feat. They’ve won so many trophies.”

The team boss said it had been fantastic working with the squad all season and he said: “Everyone chipped to make this possible including the likes of Marcin Nowak and Claus Vissing who weren’t here tonight.

“I said from the start of the season that I owed Glasgow a big season after the disappointment of 2018. I hope I’ve managed to do that.”

POOLE 47: Ben Cook 11, Steve Worrall 10, Zach Cook 8+2, Kyle Newman 8+1, Richard Lawson 7+1, Joe Thompson 3+2.

GLASGOW 43: Chris Harris 14, Tom Brennan 9+1, Vadim Tarasenko 9, Benjamin Basso 5+1, Lee Complin 4+1, Ace Pijper 2+1.

PICTURE: Glasgow Tigers celebrate by Taylor Lanning. Brown is holding the champagne bottle.

Like this: Like Loading...