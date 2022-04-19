The SHRUB Co-op sustainable fashion working group will be holding a Stitch It Don’t Ditch It street event on Saturday 23 April from 11.30am to 1pm on Castle Street to mark the end of Sustainable Fashion Week 2022.

There will be a number of people sewing, doing their mending, sitting on a row of camping chairs and displaying a Stitch It Don’t Ditch It banner showing people how to save some clothes rather than throwing them out.

Mary Morton, Shrub sewing volunteer, and event convener for Stitch it Don’t Ditch It, said: “The event is to raise awareness that although the textile industry is responsible for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and 20% of global clean water pollution, as well as contributing significantly to plastic waste.

“It is possible for individuals to reduce the environmental impact of clothing by repairing garments so that they can be used for longer.

“The menders will share sewing skills, discuss options for your repairs and signpost to learning resources for anyone who want to start to sew or improve their hand sewing repair skills. So, if you want to learn how to thread a needle, secure your thread, fix a seam, sew on a button, get advice about repairing a garment, find out about what’s available locally and online to help you learn how to repair clothing, come along and have a chat.”

The Shrub Co-operative, a member-run charity, is committed to reducing waste by empowering communities to find ways to reduce waste, reuse items and recycle.

