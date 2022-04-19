Name – Gregor Masson
Political Party – Scottish Libertarian Party
Ward – Fountainbridge/Craiglockhard
What is your story?
I am a student who is sick of the state in its regime of domination over everyday people, I have not previously run for any political office.
What are the main issues you will campaign on – both as a party and personally?
The party takes a strong stance against any and all coercive realtions between individuals; namely we would seek to prevent any attempts by the government to interfere with peoples lives and businesses.
For a start, I would want to see more powers devolved to the local level as there is not much I can do otherwise to reduce the regulatory and tax burden levied against the people. As I am a student I can tell you first hand how inflated accommodation prices are in the city; a reality that most affects those who do not have much in the first place.
I would personally like to see a world of complete adherence to peoples’ property rights.