Name – Gregor Masson

Political Party – Scottish Libertarian Party

Ward – Fountainbridge/Craiglockhard



What is your story?

I am a student who is sick of the state in its regime of domination over everyday people, I have not previously run for any political office.



What are the main issues you will campaign on – both as a party and personally?

The party takes a strong stance against any and all coercive realtions between individuals; namely we would seek to prevent any attempts by the government to interfere with peoples lives and businesses.

For a start, I would want to see more powers devolved to the local level as there is not much I can do otherwise to reduce the regulatory and tax burden levied against the people. As I am a student I can tell you first hand how inflated accommodation prices are in the city; a reality that most affects those who do not have much in the first place.

I would personally like to see a world of complete adherence to peoples’ property rights.

