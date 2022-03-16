The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has appointed one of the world’s leading event production specialists to ensure that the Tattoo comes back with a bang.

Harry Guthrie will act as the Tattoo’s Senior Production Consultant and will work closely alongside the Tattoo team on the technical and creative elements of the Show.

Harry has more than 15 years’ experience and has delivered some of the most ambitious and prestigious events in recent times leading production and craft teams who have won six Bafta awards as well as award nominations.

He has worked on many internationally recognised productions, including the National Television Awards, the ATP World tennis tournament, the Proms and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant.

Harry was also part of the team responsible for the glitz and glamour of the recent No Time To Die James Bond premiere held in at the Royal Albert Hall in London, when the guest list included stars and Royalty including Daniel Craig and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Members of the Armed forces and healthcare workers also attended in appreciation for their services during the pandemic.

Harry said: “It’s an honour to join the team and have the opportunity to work on a show that’s so revered around the world.

“I’m delighted to be joining at a really exciting time and it’s great to be bringing my experience and passion for events to ensure the Show makes its triumphant return this summer.

“The plans for this year’s performance are ambitious and original and will offer the perfect blend of contemporary techniques and technology coupled with all the traditional elements that the Tattoo is known and loved for.”

Harry’s role spans production management and logistics and he will use his expertise in special effects and innovation to make this year’s Tattoo performance one to remember.

He will work closely with the Tattoo’s Creative Director, Michael Braithwaite, as planning for this year’s show gathers pace and the theme is brought to life on the iconic Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.

More details on this year’s show theme will be revealed soon.

Michael Braithwaite, Creative Director at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, added: “The past two years have been challenging for all of us but we’re now looking forward to 2022 and returning with a Show that’s set to surprise and delight audiences.

“Harry’s appointment reflects this and our desire to deliver a spectacular Show that blows people away thanks to the expertise of a best-in-class team of production and creative specialists.

“It’s a new era for the Tattoo, with a team full of fresh thinking and I’m excited for us to work closely to develop a performance that can serve as a beacon of hope and celebration following such a difficult period for us all.”

Like this: Like Loading...