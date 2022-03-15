Showchoir is an exciting performance group formed in 2011 which has gone from strength to strength. The choir strives for a high standard of performance, with exciting challenges and diversity in singing and movement whilst not restricting performers to one show, genre or time period.



This year’s Showchoir, Welcome To The Cabaret!, is an ambitious production full of tunes from iconic works like Chicago, Cabaret, Hamilton, Company, Jekyll & Hyde or Something Rotten.

The incredibly talented cast, team and crew have been working relentlessly to create a mind-blowing show with performances you are not ready to forget. The show is at The Magnusson Centre, 42 Henderson Row EH3 5BL on March 17, 18, 19 (7.30pm) and it is sold out.



The venue is accessible for wheelchairs users and if the performance is cancelled following new Government regulations due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, you will get a full refund. However, if you cannot attend due to contracting COVID-19 you will get a refund only if you select a COVID-19 cover ticket (+£1).

