Dunedin Canmore is to transform a site in the west of Edinburgh by building 300 new affordable homes.

Dunedin Canmore – part of Wheatley Group – will start work on the £52m project later this month.

The huge development – made up of 168 homes for social rent and 132 for mid-market rent – will be the biggest ever built by Wheatley, Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group.

The new homes – a mix of two to four-bedroom houses, and one, two and three-bedroom flats – include 19 suitable for wheelchair users.

The homes will also have low-carbon features including electric car charging points, high levels of insulation and energy-efficient boilers, as well as a dedicated home office space and superfast broadband.

The development will include 33 Livingwell homes, the Group’s service – provided by Wheatley Care – to support older tenants to live independently, as well as 19 flats provided by Wheatley Care to support people with complex needs.

The mid-market rent homes will be let and managed by Lowther, Dunedin Canmore’s partners in Wheatley.

The new Dunedin Canmore homes are part of the transformation of West Craigs, which will also see up to 1700 new homes, two new public parks, a new primary school and new shops.

The first phase of the homes should be ready by the end of 2024.

Mary Mulligan, Chair of Dunedin Canmore, said: “It’s really exciting that work on this landmark project will start later this month.

“This is our biggest-ever development – and the biggest across Wheatley as a whole – and we’re delighted to be working with City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Government to increase the supply of much-needed affordable housing across Edinburgh.

“The energy-efficient features of these new homes will help us cut our carbon footprint and help people save money on their fuel bills too. I can’t wait to see these fantastic new homes take shape.”

The development in West Craigs includes £23.6 million funding from The City of Edinburgh Council.

Councillor Kate Campbell, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener said: “It’s fantastic to see work starting on these 300 high-quality, accessible and energy-efficient homes at West Craigs.

“As housing pressures continue to increase, and the cost of living crisis makes it even harder for households and families across Edinburgh, affordable – and especially social – housing is more needed than ever.

“The specially-designed homes to support older tenants to live independently, and to support people with complex needs, are very welcome too, meeting a very clear housing need.

“These houses are part of our ambitious plans to build 20,000 new, affordable, low-carbon homes by 2027. With 1,700 affordable homes under construction across 35 sites in the city, it’s clear that this is an absolute priority for Edinburgh.”

Developers Cruden Building will also be providing jobs and training opportunities for local people as part of the new-build contract.

Allan Callaghan, Managing Director of Cruden Building said: “We are delighted to work with Dunedin Canmore to deliver this transformational development and provide low carbon, energy-efficient, and quality new homes to West Craigs.

“Importantly, we will provide a range of community benefits, including valuable jobs and apprenticeships, training opportunities and support for local community initiatives.”

Dunedin Canmore is currently on site building, among others, 57 new homes in Penicuik, 52 in South Gilmerton, 60 in Wallyford, East Lothian and 76 new homes in two phases at Roslin, also in East Lothian.

Wheatley – which is made up of Dunedin Canmore, GHA, Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership (DGHP), Loretto Housing, West Lothian Housing Partnership (WLHP) and Lowther – has built 5,000 new homes since 2015.

The Group has ambitious plans to build 5,500 new homes by 2026.

Wheatley was named the UK’s biggest builder of homes for social rent in four out of the past five years by Inside Housing magazine.

Like this: Like Loading...