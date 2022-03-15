ANDY AND THE ODD SOCKS PUT THEIR BEST FOOT FORWARD WITH UK TOUR AND ALBUM RELEASE FOR 2022

Children’s TV legend Andy Day, and his band the Odd Socks, will take the UK by storm this summer, with the release of their third album, ‘Odd Socks Calling’ out on 1 April on Cooking Vinyl, and a 15 date UK wide tour, which begins in Edinburgh on 3 April.

Andy and the Odd Socks famously played their very first gig at Glastonbury and can completely ‘rock out’ until all their hair stands on end. But the Odd Socks are also, well, odd. And that’s exactly how Andy, Moxy, Rio, Blu and Cousin Mac like it because being an Odd Sock means digging your differences, bigging-up your bizarre bits, taking on the world AND helping everyone else be whatever kind of Odd Sock they want to be too.

The first single ‘Planet Rock’ is out now and features Queen legend Brian May, who also stars as the Godfather of Rock in the band’s CBBC/CBeebies series, Andy and the Band. He makes his acting debut in the series where he joins the Odd Socks for the ‘best jam ever’ after helping them overcome a global ‘rocktastrophe’!

The 18 track album, which features 12 songs from series 2 of the show and their new BBC Sounds Podcast, and 6 exclusive tracks, is out from April 1st.

BAFTA nominated presenter and actor Andy Day (Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures, Andy’s Safari Adventures) comments: “We are so excited to release our new album, and let our fans have the songs they so love from our new TV show. It may be released on the 1st April but it’s no April Fool, this really is the dream solution to family road trips in the car! And we are equally excited about being able to play live shows again. We got to play a few festivals last year but this tour is our first for 3 years because of the pandemic and we cannot wait to see everyone again! We have missed the thrill of performing live and meeting the Odd Sockers around the country.”

Brian May said: “I have loved working with the Oddsocks. Playing the role of their Godfather of Rock was actually a very emotional experience. The episode is a wonderful message of hope to kids who lose their self-confidence. The symbolic use of Air Guitar is beautifully apt. And on a broader scale I absolutely align with Andy and the Odd Socks in their quest for every kid to feel proud of their individual qualities.

“I’m backing their anti-buIlying campaign to the hilt.

“Watch out for the magic of Planet Rock.”

3 April – Church Hill Theatre

