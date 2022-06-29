Organisers of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo try to ensure the event can be enjoyed by all by announcing half-price Preview Night tickets which will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, 30th June 2022.

Following the challenges presented over the past two years, the Tattoo has recognised that the summer of 2022 marks a welcome opportunity for everyone to get back to enjoying live events, and the half-price tickets are a unique chance for both locals and travelling visitors to witness the sights and sounds of the talented performers from across the world before anyone else.

The 50% Preview Night tickets have been a regular feature in recent years, but this year it’s just one of the ways in which Tattoo fans can enjoy this year’s performance at a discount.

The Tattoo is committed to giving back to those who have shown their support to the event in the last few years. Last weekend, both veteran and serving military personnel were able to take advantage of a 25% reduction in price, while there are also plans in place to celebrate NHS heroes and Social Services with activity on 5 July, which will mark 74 years of the NHS.

This year’s Show “Voices” will be a celebration of expression, giving a stage to performers and acts to share their voice. Voices draws inspiration from people across the globe who, despite physical separation, continue to connect and share their voices creatively through spoken word, song, music, and dance – languages common to all.

Buster Howes, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “The Tattoo is a cultural celebration for everyone to enjoy and savour. Our half-price Preview Night tickets are a great way of giving back to everybody who has supported us over the last two years, along with other initiatives in the coming weeks.

“We’re all set to return with a bang this year and we’re committed to ensuring that everyone has the chance to see the spectacular Voices Show live. 2022 marks a new era for the Tattoo and I’m proud that we can offer people a first glance of the talented acts that feature in the Show.

“We are showcasing an exciting new creative direction for our Show, which expertly blends modern performances with the traditional, military elements that we’re known and loved for. I can’t wait to welcome crowds once again and I’d urge people to be quick to snap up these Preview Show tickets as demand will be high.”

900 performers from across the globe will take part in in this year’s Tattoo, bringing with them extraordinary music, dance, and performance talents. There will be vivid and exciting acts from Mexico, The United States, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, along with homegrown talent from the UK. Military personnel will continue to play a central role in the performance, with the Army as the lead Service this year. Audiences can expect to hear the skirl of the Massed Pipes and Drums that will echo around the Esplanade as part of Voices, supported by Tattoo Pipes and Drums, Tattoo Dance Company, Tattoo Fiddlers, and musicians from UK Military Regiments.

Preview performance tickets can be purchased at www.edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone on 0131 225 1188 from 10am on Thursday 30th June. Prices for Preview Night tickets start at £15 plus booking fee.

