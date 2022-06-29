A total of 15 site managers from Barratt Developments Scotland, which includes Barratt and David Wilson Homes, have won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.

They include three winners from Edinburgh and The Lothians

Name Development Location Ewan MacLean Cammo Meadows Edinburgh Gordon Maybury Heritage Grange Edinburgh Shaun Quinn Pentland View Bilston

The site managers receive the Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), known as the “Oscars of the housebuilding industry”.

The 15 Pride in the Job Quality Awards is more than any other housebuilder, and represents the 18th year in a row that site managers from Barratt have won more of these awards than any other builder, underlining the long term commitment Barratt and David Wilson Homes have to building high quality homes.

The awards showcase the best site managers in the country who can demonstrate exceptional standards in building new communities, delivering the highest quality homes for their customers. Each site manager is judged on a range of key criteria including health and safety, their technical knowledge, customer service and attention to detail.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from over 11,000 entrants.

The awards also help to build quality standards across both developments and teams, with winning site managers invariably having an assistant site manager working with them. They in turn learn the high standards that are needed to win, so increasing quality throughout the industry.

Alison Condie, managing director of Barratt Developments East Scotland, said: “We want to make our customers happy by building high quality homes for them. These awards recognise only the best new homes and well run sites and we are very proud of our record, having won more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 18 years in a row. Every customer who buys a home built by a site manager who has won a Pride in the Job Quality award can have confidence that their home is of the highest possible quality.”

Like this: Like Loading...