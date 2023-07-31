The cast of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have arrived in Edinburgh for this year’s Show, Stories, and have been given a very Scottish welcome.

Performers from Trinidad and Tobago, the United States, Norway, and Switzerland were greeted at Edinburgh Airport by Tattoo Performers.

The cast will settle into their accommodation before making their way to Edinburgh Castle ahead of the Show’s opening night on Friday.

Stories draws inspiration from the sagas, myths, and legends that people across the globe have shared with each other for centuries.The Tattoo will run from 4 – 26 August 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk, on the phone on 0131 225 1188 or in person at the Tattoo Box Office at 1 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh.

