The cast of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have arrived in Edinburgh for this year’s Show, Stories, and have been given a very Scottish welcome.

Performers from Trinidad and Tobago, the United States, Norway, and Switzerland were greeted at Edinburgh Airport by Tattoo Performers.

The cast will settle into their accommodation before making their way to Edinburgh Castle ahead of the Show’s opening night on Friday.

Stories draws inspiration from the sagas, myths, and legends that people across the globe have shared with each other for centuries.The Tattoo will run from 4 – 26 August 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk, on the phone on 0131 225 1188 or in person at the Tattoo Box Office at 1 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh. 

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Mystery Plays reimagined

Faith is a member of the Edinburgh Festival of The Sacred Arts committee, who, with friend Peter Holloway, are putting on a drama production which will see a contemporary twist on Twelfth Century ‘The Mystery Plays’.  There will be two performances happening on Sunday 13 August at the St Vincent’s Chapel Undercroft in Stockbridge. Performance…

Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Mystery Plays reimagined

Smart savings on townhouse living

Allanwater Homes is offering savings on selected Deveron 2 and Findhorn Townhouses. The house builder is offering incentives on selected luxury three and four bedroom townhouses at its Hayford Mills development in Cambusbarron. The exciting development, offering thoughtfully designed luxury homes, within the former grounds of the historic Mill Buildings, features a central courtyard landscaped…

Continue Reading Smart savings on townhouse living

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.