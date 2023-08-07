On Monday evening HRH The Duke of Edinburgh was in the Royal Box at Edinburgh Castle to take the salute offered by all performers at the end of each act.

He was welcomed to the Esplanade by Buster Howes, Chief Executive of the Tattoo

The Show is a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, transporting audiences on a journey of ideas – from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage and showcasing an international cast telling tales that connect us through our unique and shared military and cultural heritages.

Michael Braithwaite, the Creative Director of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Stories builds on our Voices show of 2022 and promises a captivating celebration of connection through stories in all their forms. Most of all, Stories is a shared opportunity for audiences and performers to come together and experience an evening of unique and immersive entertainment.

“Stories is the next chapter in the modern era of the Tattoo, packed with the latest in cutting-edge technology, whilst combining the tradition and precision the Show is known for and loved. It will be a truly memorable event and we are thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh Castle once more.

“We cannot wait to share with audiences a Show that is, at its heart, a celebration of individuals from many diverse backgrounds, united by common experiences.”

2023 marks the second year of the Tattoo’s bold new brand proposition, Performance in a New Light, which embraces military tradition and combines it with exciting new innovations and contemporary touches.

His Royal Highness is not however the patron of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. That honour falls to HRH The Princess Royal who was in Edinburgh watching the dress rehearsal last Wednesday.

This year’s theme is Stories and the show is expected to attract an audience of around 220,000 during its run during August. A further 100 million will be expected to watch the performers from more than 50 countries taking part.

Stories will run until 26 August 2023. The Tattoo, alongside the other 11 Edinburgh Festivals, contributes and generates £367 million annually for the Scottish economy and jointly creates 5,850 FTE jobs

The Tattoo has donated over £12.5million to Services and Arts organisations since 1950 from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Charities) Limited – its charitable parent company

Tickets are on sale now for both the 2023 and 2024 performances and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or by telephone on 0131 225 1188.

