Edinburgh International Festival opened at the weekend with an array of live events, attracting large crowds to venues in the city.
Free to access Opening Fanfare: Scotland Makes Music on Saturday and Sunday featured more than 500 amateur and professional musicians coming together in a mass celebration of music making in Princes Street Gardens. There was a special moment with more than 300 people on the stage performing together, making it the biggest opening event the International Festival has ever delivered in terms of artists involved.
GRIT Orchestra was the highlight of the Sunday programme, presenting new music as well as the late Martyn Bennett’s timeless compositions. Sadly the rain began just as the orchestra was beginning to play the last part of the concert, but it did not stifle the enthusiasm of either the musicians or the audience.
Critically acclaimed Buddha Passion on Saturday at Usher Hall received a standing ovation for the inspiring range of musicians on the stage, including conductor and composer Tan Dun, indigenous singer Tan Weiwei and The Royal Scottish National Orchestra. The event opened with a Yellow Carpet featuring Festival Director Nicola Benedetti and His Royal Highness Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.
The weekend celebrations closed with First Night at The Hub on Sunday, the first in the series of intimate events taking place in the Festival’s headquarters, The Hub.
The venue was transformed into a Festival green room for the month and Festival Director Nicola Benedetti was joined on stage by some of the artists performing during the first week of the Festival, including Geza & The 5 DeViLs and Stefan Jakiw and the performance closed with a burst of yellow confetti.
There are some £10 on the day tickets for a variety of performances.
HRH The Duke of Edinburgh takes the salute at the Tattoo
On Monday evening HRH The Duke of Edinburgh was in the Royal Box at Edinburgh Castle to take the salute offered by all performers at the end of each act. He was welcomed to the Esplanade by Buster Howes, Chief Executive of the Tattoo The Show is a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, transporting audiences…
William Friedkin 1935 – 2023
In 2012 the opening night film of Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) was director, William Friedkin’s film Killer Joe, starring Matthew McConaughey and Juno Temple. At the time the EIFF artistic director was Chris Fujiwara and he said he wanted to have a diverse programme and he certainly did with the closing night film Brave.…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Looking for Giants ★★★★
Looking for Giants is a fresh, original and impressively performed play in which we see a young woman taking control of her sexuality and making it work for her. In Cesca Echlin’s show Abby McCann excels as a unnamed young woman exploring both her sexual fantasies, and perhaps equally importantly, the question of whether those…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Bryan Berlin: Running Scared ★★★
Bryan Berlin took up jogging ten years ago after overcoming a fear of failure as a 14-year-old that prevented him from running two miles in 16 minutes to make his American school football team. He now competes regularly in the annual Brooklyn half-marathon but has a conflicted relationship with running and still questions why he…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – VESSEL ★★★★
When I was a student, many years ago, I saw an amateur dramatisation of Susie Orbach’s groundbreaking book Fat is a Feminist Issue. I felt so seen that I still remember it now. Back then, eating disorders were seen as a woman’s problem, one that, if you listened to Orbach (and I did), was caused…
Jobs boost as city firm expands into Borders
The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has launched a recruitment drive in the Borders to help underpin an expansion into the area. The new division will be headed by Operations Director Dougie Bell and Rick Bull, the recently-appointed Technical Sales Manager (Renewables). Both men are based in Galashiels and are well placed to oversee the company’s…
