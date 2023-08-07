In 2012 the opening night film of Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) was director, William Friedkin’s film Killer Joe, starring Matthew McConaughey and Juno Temple.
At the time the EIFF artistic director was Chris Fujiwara and he said he wanted to have a diverse programme and he certainly did with the closing night film Brave.
Friedkin, whose CV included The Exorcist and The French Connection, and won five Academy Awards, died aged 87 in Los Angeles on Monday. He is survived by his fourth wife, Sherry Lansing.