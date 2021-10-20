The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will have a new approach as it works towards its return to the Castle Esplanade in 2022.

The performances will be set on the theme of Performance in a New Light, signalling the Tattoo’s commitment to the best entertainment. There have been changes made over the last few months with increased investment in certain elements of the show such as new lighting by Woodroffe Basset Design, projection and staging.

Tickets will be available on a new platform with mobile ticketing and a new viewfinder allowing everyone to choose their seats. New membership packages will keep members up to date with news all year long and allow access to an early bird booking window.

New members of senior staff include: Chief Executive Buster Howes and Creative Director Michael Braithwaite who are joined by Jason Barrett, in the role of Chief Operating Officer, while Andrew Kerr OBE, Chief Executive of The City of Edinburgh Council, Tricia Bey, founder of Barwheys Dairy, Chris Edmonds, Chair and UK Executive Vice President of Ticketmaster and Lee Roberts, Managing Director of Canvas Partnerships, all join the Board.

Chief Executive, Buster Howes, said: “Performance in a New Light marks a new era for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, and I greatly look forward to the hard work of the past many months finally finding tangible and musical expression in the Show in 2022.

“We have, whilst the Esplanade has been dark, set out to reinvigorate who and what we are, and to develop a fresh, bold and dynamic brand that will deliver an even more thrilling event for our audiences.

“Whilst preserving that which makes the Tattoo iconic and unique, we will be increasingly innovative with the Show. We are investing more in its production and have recruited new Board members and world-class appointments to our Management team to imaginatively enable these exciting developments.”

Chairman, Peter Lederer, said: “This is a bold, refreshed approach for the Tattoo as we all look ahead to the Show’s return next summer.

“I’m very proud of the resilience and creativity shown by the whole team as we bounce back from the challenges of the Pandemic and help to play our part in the recovery of the wider live events industry.

“The increased investment in production, and enhancements to both the senior team and the Board, underpin an increasingly innovative and creative ethos, which will surely find expression in a Show to surprise and delight both established and new audiences in 2022 and beyond.”

