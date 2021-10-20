TEMPORARY WORKERS NEEDED

Nairn’s in Craigmillar are looking for up to eight people for five weeks work, packing biscuits on day shift at £10/hr (working 8am to 4pm) based at the gluten free site at Bonnyrigg which is a ten minute walk from Newtongrange train station.

There is a simple induction primarily for health and safety purposes that includes reading seven PowerPoint presentations and passing three tests.

There is an amount of form filling so be aware that it is only worth applying if you are able to commit to several shifts.

People who are interested should email Lesley.McCraw@manpower.co.uk

