Stellar Monarchs star Craig Cook has been suspended for 30 days according to a statement from the Speedway Control Bureau (SCB).

The statement issued on the official website on Wednesday said: “The promotion of Edinburgh Speedway have informed the SCB as from 1st September 2023, Edinburgh rider Craig Cook has been withholding his services and has refused to ride for the Edinburgh club.”

This breaches SCB Regulation 018.2, according to the statement, and it says: “Failure to attend a meeting duly listed on the Official Fixtures List.”

And the short statement added: “Due to this breach, Mr Cook has received a 30-day suspension of his SCB Registration as of the 1st September 2023 and Edinburgh have been granted a facility for the same period.”

Cook, aged 36, (pictured) is based in Whitehaven, Cumbria, and is in his second spell with the Armadale-based club and is a former captain of the squad and an ex-Scottish Open champion as well as being a former Premier League Riders’ Champion and British Champion.

Like this: Like Loading...