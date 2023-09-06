There is a changing of the guard at Tynecastle following the club’s exit from Europe, with the structure reverting back to the one which was in place at the end of last season.

Steven Naismith becomes head coach on a permanent basis with Frankie McAvoy (pictured) returning to the post of assistant coach.

The moves were confirmed by the club’s chief executive officer, Andrew McKinlay, on the club’s official website and he thanked McAvoy for his efforts over the past few months.

McKinlay stressed that McAvoy remains a key member of the coaching team and added: “He is well-liked amongst the players and his experience of top-level football has been invaluable.”

He stressed that it was vital that all the energy was now targeted towards taking the club into the top end of the cinch Premiership with European qualification next season a focus.

Qualification for a third straight season would, he said, be a first for the club.

Naismith said confirmation of the post was a proud moment for him but he stressed that McAvoy, Gordon Forrest and Paul Gallacher, the goalkeeping coach, were a team.

He added: “We work together tirelessly and the announcement does not change that. Job titles have changed but the core of what we’re trying to achieve has not.

“We want to build this team up to play attacking, front-foot football that wins games.”

