Western Wildcats collected three points to keep in touch with the leaders in the Scottish Hockey Premiership after coming from 1-0 down to beat city rivals Clydesdale 4-1 in a game to catch up on the rest.

Captain Rob Harwood reports that it was a tight first half, Western controlling most of the ball, but Clydesdale were dangerous on the counter and won several penalty corners, scoring one at the end of the first quarter.

Western, he said, missed a string of chances in the second quarter but scored on a penalty corner through Fraser Moran to level at 1-1 and that scoreline stayed until the break.

He added: “The second-half was very one-sided with Western controlling all of the ball and creating chances. Fraser (Moran) scored from corners and Iain McFadden scored the other also from a penalty corner.

“Overall, it was a very pleasing performance and a great three points.”

PICTURE: International hockey, Scotland v Wales

Like this: Like Loading...