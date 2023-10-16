Workington Comets will race against Glasgow Tigers, Stellar Monarchs and Berwick Bandits next season as the Cumbrian combine have confirmed they are set to step back up to the Championship in 2024.



Comets were revived at the Northside facility this year and have competed in the National Development League following the closure of their former Derwent Park home after the 2018 season.



Promoter Andrew Bain confirmed they would at the level where they took the title the last time they competed, but were unable to defend a host of silverware from that campaign.



Bain said: “We’re going to take Workington back to where they used to be, where we were at in 2018, so next year we’ll be back in the Championship.



“The local teams are a good draw, and hopefully we’ll get plenty of away fans coming, and some good racing. Everywhere you go you hear fans talking about how good the racing is, and we want to keep on progressing.



“We’ve got brilliant fans, they get well behind the team and they’re good travelling fans as well, so they really deserve it.”

Library picture

