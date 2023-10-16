Guide Jenny Beddoe-Stephens shows off new lighting which has just been installed in Rosslyn Chapel, Midlothian.

The new lights illuminate twelve of the Chapel’s arches and it is hoped they will help visitors appreciate more of the Chapel’s medieval stone carvings, which were previously in shadow.

The LED lights have been specifically made for the Chapel by Stoane Lighting, also from Midlothian.

Rosslyn Chapel is open to visitors all year.

Guide Jenny Beddoe-Stephens in Rosslyn Chapel PHOTO ROB McDOUGALL

