Four women, including three playing for clubs in the Lothians, have been nominated for the Kat Lindner Award for Outstanding Athletic and Academic Achievement, named after the former Glasgow City player who died suddenly in 2019, which honours a player who has excelled both on and off the field.

They are Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith, Stenhousemuir’s Eva Ralston, trainee paramedic Brogan Anderson of Livingston and Musselburgh Windsor youth coach Samantha Windram.

The awards are part of Scottish Women’s Football shortlists for awards next month after supporters nominated throughout September. Now an all-women panel of judges will choose the winners of the ScottishPower SWF Awards to be announced on November 25 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Glasgow City’s Lauren Davidson joins Rangers’ Brogan Hay and Celtic’s Caitlin Hayes on the SWPL1 Player of the Year shortlist, alongside former Rangers player Emma Watson, who signed for Manchester United in August.

Clubs shortlisted for the new ScottishPower Sustainable Club of the Year include Highlands & Islands double winners Buckie Ladies, fast-growing youth team Busby Girls, far-travelling Shetland Girls and Dundee club Dryburgh Athletic.

Shortlists in the youth categories recognise success in the elite National Academy Programme as well as young players and coaches making their mark in the regional youth competitions and club sides.

Scottish Women’s Football CEO, Aileen Campbell, said: “We had hundreds of nominations from across Scotland, highlighting some amazing stories of success, bravery and sportswomanship, sometimes against all odds. I have been struck too from accounts by team-mates by how many players across all the leagues don’t realise the power they have as role models.”

Tickets for the event are available via fanbase: https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Tickets/SelectType?fixtureId=4149

Volunteer of the Year: Scott Duncan (Dyce) Laura Duncan (Buckie Ladies) Niomi McConnell (Easterhouse) Brady Hutchison & Gary Cother (Annan)

SWF’s SWPL1 Player of the Year: Lauren Davidson (City), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Emma Watson (Rangers/Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic)

SWF’s SWPL2 Player of the Year: Louise Brown (Montrose), Abby Callaghan (Queen’s Park), Charlotte Gammie (Montrose), Ami Robertson (Gartcairn /Queen’s Park)

SWF’s SWPL Coach of the Year: Fran Alonso (Celtic), Craig Feroz (Montrose), Eva Olid (Hearts), Leanne Ross (Glasgow City)

Championship Player of the Year: Clare Docherty (Ayr United), Natasha Frew (Livingston), Emma Donnelly (Renfrew), Francesca Millar (Morton)

League One Player of the Year: Kayleigh Traynor (Westdyke), Deborah McLeod (Edinburgh City/ Boroughmuir), Lauren Shaw (Falkirk), Natalie Brown (Edinburgh Caledonia)

Championship & League One Coach of the Year: Andy Enwood (Edinburgh City/Boroughmuir), Jonathan Watt (Westdyke), Paul Jaconelli (Livingston), Julie McSherry (Rossvale)

SWFL Player of the Year: Charlotte Smith (Queen of the South), Rhian Williams (Annan Athletic), Rose Thomson (Edinburgh South), Claire Rae (Harmony Row/Renfrew Ladies)

SWFL Coach of the Year: Gail Murphy (Harmony Row), Louise Cardno (Buchan), Jamie Carter (Bonnyrigg Rose), Ross Meechan (Queen of the South)

Highlands & Islands Player of the Year: Franci Hutchison (Sutherland Ladies), Lisa Mason (Nairn St Ninian), Sophia Golebiewski (Buckie Ladies), Carly Erridge (Caithness)

Youth Team of the Year: Hearts U16s NAP, Glasgow Girls U16s, Musselburgh U18s, Dunfermline Athletic 14s Whites

Youth Player of the Year: Erin & Jessica Husband (Hearts 16s NAP), Niamh McCulloch (Hamilton Accies 14s NAP), Skye Stout (Glasgow Girls 16s), Ellie Anderson (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Youth Coach of the Year: Nichola Sturrock (Hearts U16s NAP), Sam Windram (Musselburgh Windsor 16s & 18s), Paul Dorian (Glasgow Girls 16s), Alex Gray (Milngavie Girls U10s)

International Player of the Year: Caroline Weir, Rachel Corsie, Martha Thomas, Lee Gibson

ScottishPower Sustainable Club of the Year: Buckie Ladies, Busby Girls, Shetland Girls, Dryburgh Athletic

Kat Lindner Award for Outstanding Athletic and Academic Achievement: Charlotte Parker-Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Eva Ralston (Stenhousemuir), Brogan Anderson (Livingston), Samantha Windram (Musselburgh Windsor)

*Where two teams are listed, the latter team is where the person has moved to now.

Like this: Like Loading...