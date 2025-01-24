Stellar Monarchs kick start the 2025 season with a Scottish Cup derby against Glasgow with the first leg at Armadale on Friday, April 4 (7.30pm).

The return leg is at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium on Friday, April 11 and Monarchs’ co-promoter, John Campbell, said: “This is the ideal way to kick off our 2025 campaign.

“A Scottish Cup derby always brings a high level of tension and excitement and it’s a fantastic chance for fans to see our new side in action.”

Monarchs supporters have a chance to meet the new team at the Season Launch Show on Friday, March 28 at Napier University, Craiglockhart Campus (7.30pm).

Stellar Monarchs Academy start their 2025 campaign at Armadale Stadium on Saturday, April 12 (7pm) against Middlesbrough Tigers.

PICTURE: Flashback action as Academy face Middlesbrough

