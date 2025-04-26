A North Berwick pensioner is proving that there is life after retirement, with a whole new career at the age of 76.

The Scottish Seabird Centre at North Berwick will host an exhibition by local amateur photographer, Pat Christie, from 30 April until 13 May.

NORTH BERWICK SUNRISE TO SUNSET WITH PAT CHRISTIE, is the first exhibition for Pat, whose interest in photography was inspired by a move to the town in 2010.

Growing up in Edinburgh, Pat spent her early years training as a competitive swimmer, eventually representing Scotland internationally in her late teens.

After leaving school Pat joined the Civil Service, working in Local Government, then brought up her three daughters in Portobello along with her husband John, a professional musician.

Starting out just taking snaps of the local coast and scenery as personal mementos after moving to her new home in North Berwick 15 years ago, Pat thought some of her images were ‘quite nice’ and eventually started sharing some photos on Facebook.

The feedback and positive comments indicated that other people thought so too, encouraging Pat to her concentrate more on her new hobby.

Armed only with her mobile phone, Pat can be found out and about before dawn most mornings waiting for the sun to peep over the horizon, with the coast, harbour and Bass Rock all favourite subjects.

As she has become more experienced, Pat’s photographs have regularly appeared in various newspapers, including the East Lothian Courier and The Scotsman, and have even been featured on the BBC.

Her first Calendar was published in August last year, and was a global success with copies going all over the World, including Japan, Latin America, Australia, America and Canada as well as all over the UK and Europe.

” It’s so exciting” said Pat, “I’m still pinching myself. Who would have guessed that this would be happening at 76? ”

The Exhibition at the Scottish Seabird Centre at North Berwick Harbour is Free and will be open daily 10am – 5pm.

