United will extend the number of flights from Edinburgh Airport to Washington DC to almost a year round service.

At the moment the airline had planned to fly daily during the summer months until 25 October. Now the US airline will extend that into the winter with flights five times each week until 5 January 2026. The schedule will have a brief break until 20 February 2026 when it will resume – and will then operate daily again from 29 March 2026.

This is in addition to the Edinburgh to New York/Newark service and also Chicago and means that United now offer more flights to the US from Scotland than any other airline.

Karolien De Hertogh, Director Sales UK and Ireland, United Airlines, said: “As the only airline connecting Edinburgh to the United States year-round, we are delighted to announce this significant expansion which further underlines the importance of our Edinburgh services within United’s global network.

“Our customers in Scotland can now benefit from even more time and travel options to visit Washington D.C., as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s Washington/Dulles hub, offering convenient nonstop connections to 65 destinations across the Americas.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “This is fantastic news as we see United adding yet more growth at Scotland’s busiest airport,” said . “Taking this service to almost year-round shows the clear demand for direct connections between Scotland and the USA, and with three routes from Edinburgh Airport, it’s also a huge show of confidence in the airport as United’s base in Scotland.



“We’re really looking forward to seeing United expand its presence during the winter months, and with already strong North American connectivity, we will continue to work on adding even more direct services where possible.”

