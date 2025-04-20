The SNP councillor for the Forth Ward, Stuart Dobbin, has put his name forward to represent the new Edinburgh Northern constituency at the next Scottish Parliament election next May.

Cllr Dobbin has lived with his wife, Rosanna, in Inverleith for several years, and he says he knows Northern Edinburgh very well.

As a local councillor he has represented Forth Ward since 2022, and before returning to Scotland worked internationally in business for over a quarter of a century.

As councillor, he claims an active presence in the community and that he is recognised by residents and Third sector organisations as an “energetic and active advocate” for them.

He is proud of the success he has had in pressuring the council to change how they respond to tenants living in damp and mould-ridden homes, showing the ways he can challenge institutions to achieve outcomes, in this case, that change peoples’ lives for the better and healthier.

Stuart said: “This election is about Scotland’s place in the UK, in Europe and, ultimately, in the world. Our country faces challenges that are of a scale radically different to those we face locally. “

“Having rid ourselves of the Tory government, we find a Labour Prime Minister who clearly treats Scotland with contempt and is doing nothing to protect our pensioners, the disabled or the workers at Grangemouth. All promises broken.”

“I bring a wealth of professional and lived experience. I spent quarter of a century in leadership positions, living and working across Asia, engaging with commercial and government organisations and managing through some very tough times.

“I have proven my commitment and ability to represent my constituents, with the drive and energy to affect change within institutions, with the temperament and broad professional and lived experience that would make me an effective advocate to stand up in the Scottish Parliament to represent Edinburgh Northern and our national interests.”

