Bonnyrigg Bowling Club’s green was officially opened by the players who last season won the Scottish Fours title – John Stevenson, Kevin McDougall, Colin Bonner and Ronnie Duncan.

Meanwhile, Midlothian’s biggest open day event takes place on Saturday, 26 April, across the county and the hope is this new initiative will give clubs a chance to showcase what they have to offer especially to new players.

Bowls Midlothian will be on hand to support with equipment, and a dedicated website will promote all participating clubs.

New initiatives this year include the inaugural Midlothian Masters singles tournament during the week commencing 11 August with entries limited to 128. Already 75 entries have been received.

A new Under 18 League has been introduced and the popular under 35 Ultimate Bowls League will be played again this year over the weekend of 7-8 June.

The Bowls Midlothian Leagues, sponsored by Neilson’s Solicitors and Estate Agents, have a record 100 teams entered over the Friday evening and Tuesday morning over 55 sessions.

Both Leagues are mixed as they have been since the inception of the Association in 2018 with Andrew Robertson, President of Bowls Midlothian, remarking: “This inclusive approach reflects our ongoing commitment to promoting bowls for all.’

