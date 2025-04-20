Scotland cycle speedway team manager Kyle Holland has included four Edinburgh Falcons in his squads for upcoming Home Internationals.

The Home Internationals will be held on 31 May in Norwich with Ewan Tulloch and Neil McPherson representing Scotland in the veterans section whilst Nathan Slight, captain, and Alexander Rudge race in the junior class, the latter on loan to the Falcons from the Border Raiders club .

Nathan and Alexander plus Sam Stansfield will also represent the North and Scotland region managed by Falcon Alexander Matthews in the Battle of Britain meeting being held the day after the Home Internationals at Norwich on 1June.

International honours- Nathan Slight, left, and Alexander Rudge

