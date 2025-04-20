Scotland’s evergreen squash players excelled at the start of the Home International series in Galway winning both the women’s over-55 section and the men’s over-75’s.
In addition the Scots were runners up at men’s over-55 level while the men’s over-35 finished fourth.
The home internationals continue this weekend in Nottingham before being hosted by Edinburgh Sports Club from May 2-3. The series concludes a week later in Cardiff.
The Scotland line-ups:
Women’s over-55’s – Donna Cruickshank, Julia Horsburgh, Helen Cordiner, Bernie Beattie, Pauline Douglas, Kim Byers.
Men’s over – 75 – Ian Ross, Alex Sinclair, Dave Bisset, Alastair McMeechan
Men’s over-55 – Peter Buchan, Andy Meldrum, Paul Jenkins, John Kynoch, Paul Macari, Colin Grant.
Men’s over-35 – Fraser Macdonald, Rene van Dorschot, Joseph Ewen, Stewart Morrison, Iain Young, Iain Tennent.
Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. billlothian1008@gmail.com