Scotland’s evergreen squash players excelled at the start of the Home International series in Galway winning both the women’s over-55 section and the men’s over-75’s.

In addition the Scots were runners up at men’s over-55 level while the men’s over-35 finished fourth.

The home internationals continue this weekend in Nottingham before being hosted by Edinburgh Sports Club from May 2-3. The series concludes a week later in Cardiff.

The Scotland line-ups:

Women’s over-55’s – Donna Cruickshank, Julia Horsburgh, Helen Cordiner, Bernie Beattie, Pauline Douglas, Kim Byers.

Flying the flag in Galway – Scotland’s senior squash players

Men’s over – 75 – Ian Ross, Alex Sinclair, Dave Bisset, Alastair McMeechan

Men’s over-55 – Peter Buchan, Andy Meldrum, Paul Jenkins, John Kynoch, Paul Macari, Colin Grant.

Men’s over-35 – Fraser Macdonald, Rene van Dorschot, Joseph Ewen, Stewart Morrison, Iain Young, Iain Tennent.

Like this: Like Loading...