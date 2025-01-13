Danyon Hume will lead Berwick Bandits in the Cab Direct Championship after he was named as the Borders club’s new captain following the winter retirement of Aussie veteran Rory Schlein.

The 28-year-old (pictured by Taz McDougall), who joined the Bandits from Redcar in 2024, has experience of the role having led Leicester Lion Cubs to the National League title and cup double in 2019.

The appointment caps a good winter for Danyon who became a fans favourite in the Borders last season with his battling performances and a string of key race wins, especially in heats one and eight.

Stewart Dickson, Berwick’s team manager, said: “Rory’s retirement meant we lost not just a top rider but also an excellent captain. I see Danyon as the perfect replacement.

“He is already a big personality in the pits and is always ready to do what is best for the team. The perfect man for the job.”

Hume said: “I didn’t take any persuading when Stewart ran the idea past me. I jumped at the chance to become Berwick captain.”

Like this: Like Loading...