Former Hearts defender, Dave Clunie, has died aged 77. The right-back, who could also operate in midfield or as a sweeper, made 354 appearances between 1964 and 1977.
Edinburgh-born Clunie made his first team debut in May 1966. He twice represented the Scottish under-23 side and appeared once for the Scottish League.
Clunie was in the Hearts squad which reached the Texaco Cup Final but he missed the double-header against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The player also helped the team reach the Scottish Cup Final in 1976, but due to injury, he missed the tie against Rangers. Hearts lost but qualified for the European Cup Winners’ Cup and he played against Lokomotive Leipzig and Hamburger SV.
He joined St Johnstone and played one season before retiring in May 1978.
Experienced news, business, arts, sport and travel journalist. Food critic and managing editor of a well-established food and travel website. Also a magazine editor of publications with circulations of up to 200,000 and managing director of a long-established PR/marketing company with a string of blue-chip clients in its CV. Former communications lecturer at a Scottish university and social media specialist for a string of successful and busy SMEs.