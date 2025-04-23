The Standard Renewal Window for 2025/26 season tickets at Tynecastle will close at 5pm on May 30.

Seat moves will be between June 4 and 7.

Tickets for the Jambos William Hill Premiership match at Ross County are on general sale and Hearts travel to the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 3 (3pm kick-off).

Prices are: adults £20; over 65 £10; 18 to 21 £10; under 18 £10; under 12 £5 (must be accompanied by an over 18); wheelchair/PA £10.

Ambulant/wheelchair and PA tickets can only be purchased in person from the ticket office and not online. If you are unable to visit the ticket office, the club ask you to email tickets@homplc.co.uk with your request and the best number to telephone you on.

Like this: Like Loading...