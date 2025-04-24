With Drummond Trinity Cricket Club marking its 20th anniversary, the club is entering a landmark season with all five teams competing at different levels.

The first eleven will make their Championship debut on Saturday away to Dunnikier led by club captain Uday Kuchadi who says the primary goal is to secure a mid-table finish, establishing DTCC as a competitive force at this level.

In an attempt to achieve this the Inverleith Park -based club is bringing on board an overseas amateur player.

The 2nd X1 are aiming for promotion to Division One with a fresh leader at the helm in M Kashif Imran, a captain with solid cricketing experience.

The 3rd X1 welcome Ramesh Duvvuri back to the club in a leadership role as they hope to improve on last term’s mid table position in Division Four.

The 4th X1, under the captaincy of Mab Costello, will have a strong emphasis on sportsmanship, stability and developing players in Division Six.

Newly appointed captain Sanjoy Chakraborty leads the 5th X1 into Division Seven.

In many ways it will be a poignant season for the club whose chairman, Gus McCallum, passed away last year.

Captain Uday says: “Gus’ dedication and hard work were instrumental in shaping DTCC, and the club will always remember his invaluable contributions.

“This year also marks a new leadership chapter for DTCC, with Kevin McLellan taking on the role of Club Chairman and Ewen Brand stepping in as Vice Chairman. Their experience and commitment will help guide the club towards continued success.

“With a mix of experienced leaders, new talent, and a strategic vision, DTCC is ready to take on 2025 with determination and passion in looking to make the 20th anniversary year one to remember.”

